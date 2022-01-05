O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.49, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $130.52M. OIIM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.25, offering almost -150.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.0% since then. We note from O2Micro International Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 125.55K.

O2Micro International Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OIIM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. O2Micro International Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) trade information

Instantly OIIM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.90 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.44% year-to-date, but still down -5.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) is -11.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OIIM is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -345.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -100.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) estimates and forecasts

O2Micro International Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.18 percent over the past six months and at a 68.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect O2Micro International Limited to make $26.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $22.23 million and $23.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.70%. O2Micro International Limited earnings are expected to increase by 211.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 19.00% per year for the next five years.

OIIM Dividends

O2Micro International Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 03 and February 07.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of O2Micro International Limited shares, and 32.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.49%. O2Micro International Limited stock is held by 40 institutions, with DnB Asset Management AS being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.48% of the shares, which is about 2.11 million shares worth $16.53 million.

AIGH Capital Management LLC, with 6.47% or 1.83 million shares worth $14.3 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 0.3 million shares worth $2.2 million, making up 1.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund held roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $2.2 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.