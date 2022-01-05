Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.25, and it changed around -$0.13 or -2.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $685.78M. NRDY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.49, offering almost -217.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.30, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.18% since then. We note from Nerdy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) trade information

Instantly NRDY has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.85 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.56% year-to-date, but still down -9.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) is -20.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NRDY is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -205.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -111.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) estimates and forecasts

Nerdy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.29 percent over the past six months and at a 62.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.30%.

NRDY Dividends

Nerdy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.98% of Nerdy Inc. shares, and 59.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.68%. Nerdy Inc. stock is held by 68 institutions, with Greenvale Capital, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.50% of the shares, which is about 6.97 million shares worth $69.68 million.

Light Street Capital Management, LLC, with 12.15% or 5.47 million shares worth $54.29 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.34 million shares worth $23.28 million, making up 5.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port held roughly 1.83 million shares worth around $18.15 million, which represents about 4.06% of the total shares outstanding.