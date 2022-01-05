Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.19 million shares of the Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.72, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.62B. NKTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.75, offering almost -94.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.81% since then. We note from Nektar Therapeutics’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Nektar Therapeutics stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended NKTR as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nektar Therapeutics is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.8 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Instantly NKTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.91 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.55% year-to-date, but still down -8.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is 26.69% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NKTR is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $54.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -293.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Nektar Therapeutics share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.45 percent over the past six months and at a -15.66% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -31.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -32.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -29.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $27.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to make $28.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $30.03 million and $23.46 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.40%. Nektar Therapeutics earnings are expected to increase by 1.20% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -7.30% per year for the next five years.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.15% of Nektar Therapeutics shares, and 91.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.97%. Nektar Therapeutics stock is held by 337 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 19.33% of the shares, which is about 35.67 million shares worth $640.65 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.21% or 18.84 million shares worth $338.44 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 34.75 million shares worth $548.7 million, making up 18.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 11.38 million shares worth around $179.75 million, which represents about 6.17% of the total shares outstanding.