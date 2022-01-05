Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC): Stock Forecast For 2022 Still Looks Weak With A -25.5% Decline

In today’s recent session, 2.73 million shares of the Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $69.32, and it changed around $1.51 or 2.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.38B. MPC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.78, offering almost 0.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $40.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.94% since then. We note from Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.29 million.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MPC as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Marathon Petroleum Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) trade information

Instantly MPC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 69.94 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.97% year-to-date, but still up 5.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) is 9.96% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MPC is forecast to be at a low of $67.00 and a high of $87.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) estimates and forecasts

Marathon Petroleum Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.01 percent over the past six months and at a 149.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 161.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 295.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 66.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.74 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Corporation to make $26.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.19 billion and $18.91 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.20%.

MPC Dividends

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.42 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.32. It is important to note, however, that the 3.42% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.34% of Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, and 79.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.74%. Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock is held by 1,327 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.20% of the shares, which is about 62.76 million shares worth $3.88 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.14% or 62.42 million shares worth $3.86 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 18.01 million shares worth $1.11 billion, making up 2.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 17.93 million shares worth around $1.11 billion, which represents about 2.91% of the total shares outstanding.