Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) were traded, and its beta was 4.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $75.98, and it changed around $7.94 or 11.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.25B. LPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.26, offering almost -30.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.84% since then. We note from Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 727.10K.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LPI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Laredo Petroleum Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.8 for the current quarter.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) trade information

Instantly LPI has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 76.39 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.36% year-to-date, but still up 17.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) is 37.10% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LPI is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $113.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) estimates and forecasts

Laredo Petroleum Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.49 percent over the past six months and at a -23.89% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -12.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $278.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Laredo Petroleum Inc. to make $291.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 54.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.50%. Laredo Petroleum Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -153.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.49% per year for the next five years.

LPI Dividends

Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.73% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares, and 71.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.76%. Laredo Petroleum Inc. stock is held by 203 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 10.69% of the shares, which is about 1.72 million shares worth $159.47 million.

State Street Corporation, with 6.03% or 0.97 million shares worth $89.94 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $72.85 million, making up 5.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $32.02 million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.