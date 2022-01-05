Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.09, and it changed around -$2.28 or -5.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.59B. JAMF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.27, offering almost -32.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.13% since then. We note from Jamf Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Jamf Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended JAMF as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Jamf Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) trade information

Instantly JAMF has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.13 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.42% year-to-date, but still down -5.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) is 23.43% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JAMF is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $59.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -59.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) estimates and forecasts

Jamf Holding Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.78 percent over the past six months and at a 7.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -85.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $93.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Jamf Holding Corp. to make $98.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $70.4 million and $76.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.10%.

Jamf Holding Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 25.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 54.15% per year for the next five years.

JAMF Dividends

Jamf Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.40% of Jamf Holding Corp. shares, and 88.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.91%. Jamf Holding Corp. stock is held by 181 institutions, with Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 61.79% of the shares, which is about 72.85 million shares worth $2.57 billion.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC, with 4.79% or 5.65 million shares worth $199.46 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.81 million shares worth $99.41 million, making up 2.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $44.29 million, which represents about 1.06% of the total shares outstanding.