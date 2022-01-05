iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 5.87 million shares of the iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.00, and it changed around -$5.45 or -11.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.52B. ITOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.43, offering almost -24.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.5% since then. We note from iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 315.98K.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ITOS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) trade information

Instantly ITOS has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 52.43 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.79% year-to-date, but still down -12.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) is 20.62% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ITOS is forecast to be at a low of $42.00 and a high of $54.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) estimates and forecasts

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 70.66 percent over the past six months and at a 172.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 397.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 374.40% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $85.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics Inc. to make $76.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

ITOS Dividends

iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 87.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.12%. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 125 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.52% of the shares, which is about 4.42 million shares worth $119.27 million.

Boxer Capital, LLC, with 12.32% or 4.35 million shares worth $117.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.85 million shares worth $22.64 million, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $12.67 million, which represents about 1.34% of the total shares outstanding.