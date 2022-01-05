iSun Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 3.53 million shares of the iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.80, and it changed around $0.86 or 14.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.29M. ISUN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.24, offering almost -374.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.71% since then. We note from iSun Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 87280.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 211.40K.

iSun Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ISUN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. iSun Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) trade information

Instantly ISUN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.70 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.34% year-to-date, but still down -6.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) is -7.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ISUN is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -385.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -385.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iSun Inc. (ISUN) estimates and forecasts

iSun Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.42 percent over the past six months and at a -95.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 94.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect iSun Inc. to make $16.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 80.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -57.30%.

ISUN Dividends

iSun Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 13.

iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.39% of iSun Inc. shares, and 22.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.11%. iSun Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Veracity Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.05% of the shares, which is about 0.55 million shares worth $7.34 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.63% or 0.24 million shares worth $2.72 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 52232.0 shares worth $0.7 million, making up 0.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 47400.0 shares worth around $0.63 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.