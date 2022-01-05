Is Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) were traded, and its beta was 3.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.64, and it changed around $0.13 or 2.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $347.59M. OIS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.49, offering almost -68.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.63% since then. We note from Oil States International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Oil States International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended OIS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oil States International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) trade information

Instantly OIS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.88 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.48% year-to-date, but still up 9.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) is 13.94% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OIS is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) estimates and forecasts

Oil States International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.56 percent over the past six months and at a 33.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 33.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $153.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Oil States International Inc. to make $156.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $134.76 million and $137.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -63.22%. Oil States International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -107.60% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -6.99% per year for the next five years.

OIS Dividends

Oil States International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.60% of Oil States International Inc. shares, and 92.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.13%. Oil States International Inc. stock is held by 205 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 17.13% of the shares, which is about 10.51 million shares worth $82.53 million.

FMR, LLC, with 10.07% or 6.18 million shares worth $48.51 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 4.09 million shares worth $23.98 million, making up 6.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF held roughly 3.22 million shares worth around $18.85 million, which represents about 5.24% of the total shares outstanding.