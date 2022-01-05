Is BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) were traded, and its beta was 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.17, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $311.17M. BDSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.99, offering almost -57.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.14% since then. We note from BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BDSI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) trade information

Instantly BDSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.23 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.26% year-to-date, but still up 1.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) is 22.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BDSI is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -215.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) estimates and forecasts

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.80 percent over the past six months and at a -16.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. to make $47.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $39.44 million and $42.17 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.50%. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 233.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

BDSI Dividends

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.62% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares, and 67.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.31%. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. stock is held by 211 institutions, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.67% of the shares, which is about 9.53 million shares worth $34.12 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.55% or 7.44 million shares worth $26.65 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Microcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.62 million shares worth $12.95 million, making up 3.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.71 million shares worth around $9.71 million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.