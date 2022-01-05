Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.90, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $619.15M. INSG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.93, offering almost -271.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.34% since then. We note from Inseego Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Inseego Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended INSG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inseego Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) trade information

Instantly INSG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.01 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.20% year-to-date, but still up 7.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) is -4.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INSG is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -137.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) estimates and forecasts

Inseego Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.49 percent over the past six months and at a -130.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -800.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $65.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Inseego Corp. to make $73.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $90.24 million and $86.06 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -27.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.70%. Inseego Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -129.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

INSG Dividends

Inseego Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 05.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.79% of Inseego Corp. shares, and 55.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.12%. Inseego Corp. stock is held by 225 institutions, with Aviva Holdings Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 19.64% of the shares, which is about 20.65 million shares worth $137.52 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.96% or 6.27 million shares worth $41.75 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.61 million shares worth $17.36 million, making up 2.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.96 million shares worth around $12.14 million, which represents about 1.86% of the total shares outstanding.