Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INDP)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.87 million shares of the Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.08, and it changed around -$0.09 or -1.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.80M. INDP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.80, offering almost -505.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.74% since then. We note from Indaptus Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 313.70K.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) trade information

Instantly INDP has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.10 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.67% year-to-date, but still up 7.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) is 16.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 54470.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INDP is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -163.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -163.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.00%.

INDP Dividends

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.99% of Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 4.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.21%.