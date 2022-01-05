Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.64, and it changed around -$0.23 or -3.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $190.86M. IMMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.64, offering almost -195.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.4% since then. We note from Immersion Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Immersion Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IMMR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Immersion Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) trade information

Instantly IMMR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.97 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.23% year-to-date, but still down -3.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) is -1.23% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMMR is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -165.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -165.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) estimates and forecasts

Immersion Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.47 percent over the past six months and at a 72.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -34.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Immersion Corporation to make $10.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.45 million and $10.94 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.00%. Immersion Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 129.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

IMMR Dividends

Immersion Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.78% of Immersion Corporation shares, and 51.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.76%. Immersion Corporation stock is held by 112 institutions, with Raging Capital Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.73% of the shares, which is about 2.22 million shares worth $15.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.41% or 1.13 million shares worth $7.7 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Lord Abbett Research Fund, Small-Cap Value Series and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 0.92 million shares worth $6.92 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $5.37 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.