If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH)

In today’s recent session, 1.63 million shares of the SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $60.36, and it changed around -$12.36 or -17.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.79B. SGH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.50, offering almost -23.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.82% since then. We note from SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 526.20K.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SGH as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SMART Global Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.6 for the current quarter.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) trade information

Instantly SGH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -17.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 74.50 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.44% year-to-date, but still up 3.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) is 25.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $82.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SGH is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) estimates and forecasts

SMART Global Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.81 percent over the past six months and at a 27.39% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 27.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 91.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $461.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect SMART Global Holdings Inc. to make $458.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 55.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.40%. SMART Global Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 79.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 36.06% per year for the next five years.

SGH Dividends

SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 04 and April 08.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.59% of SMART Global Holdings Inc. shares, and 112.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 118.40%. SMART Global Holdings Inc. stock is held by 249 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.96% of the shares, which is about 3.16 million shares worth $140.54 million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with 12.17% or 2.97 million shares worth $131.99 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.53 million shares worth $68.22 million, making up 6.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund held roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $65.88 million, which represents about 5.58% of the total shares outstanding.