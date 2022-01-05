If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 2.31 million shares of the BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) were traded, and its beta was 2.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.72, and it changed around -$0.35 or -2.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.46B. BCRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.48, offering almost -34.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.01% since then. We note from BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.75 million.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BCRX as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

Instantly BCRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.18 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.94% year-to-date, but still up 0.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is 19.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BCRX is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -118.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.66 percent over the past six months and at a -15.60% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 776.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $49.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.6 million and $4.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,017.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,124.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.10%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -16.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.10% per year for the next five years.

BCRX Dividends

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.91% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 60.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.81%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 279 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.66% of the shares, which is about 15.48 million shares worth $244.76 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 7.11% or 12.71 million shares worth $200.96 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 5.04 million shares worth $79.67 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.05 million shares worth around $58.27 million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.