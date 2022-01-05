Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH)

In the last trading session, 1.59 million shares of the Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.35, and it changed around -$1.17 or -6.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.28B. POSH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $104.98, offering almost -542.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.65% since then. We note from Poshmark Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Poshmark Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended POSH as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Poshmark Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) trade information

Instantly POSH has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.90 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.99% year-to-date, but still down -6.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) is -5.98% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that POSH is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -205.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) estimates and forecasts

Poshmark Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.53 percent over the past six months and at a -208.80% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $82.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Poshmark Inc. to make $85.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.00%.

POSH Dividends

Poshmark Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.23% of Poshmark Inc. shares, and 43.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.33%. Poshmark Inc. stock is held by 130 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.57% of the shares, which is about 2.65 million shares worth $62.9 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 3.55% or 1.43 million shares worth $33.93 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Acorn Fund and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.73 million shares worth $34.9 million, making up 1.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF held roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $16.07 million, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.