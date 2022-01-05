Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE: CSLT)

In today’s recent session, 25.87 million shares of the Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.04, and it changed around $0.4 or 24.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $267.62M. CSLT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.71, offering almost -32.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.22% since then. We note from Castlight Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 703.95K.

Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) trade information

Instantly CSLT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 24.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0500 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.49% year-to-date, but still up 8.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) is 17.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.09 day(s).

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) estimates and forecasts

Castlight Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.67 percent over the past six months and at a -100.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -150.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $33.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Castlight Health Inc. to make $33.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $35.08 million and $37.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.60%. Castlight Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -49.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

CSLT Dividends

Castlight Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.46% of Castlight Health Inc. shares, and 74.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.69%. Castlight Health Inc. stock is held by 132 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 14.73% of the shares, which is about 19.42 million shares worth $51.08 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.00% or 9.22 million shares worth $24.26 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 6.7 million shares worth $17.62 million, making up 5.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $10.52 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.