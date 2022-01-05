Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among GDS Holdings Limited Stocks (NASDAQ: GDS)

In the last trading session, 2.19 million shares of the GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) were traded, and its beta was 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.02, and it changed around -$4.36 or -9.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.06B. GDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $116.76, offering almost -184.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $41.44, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.02% since then. We note from GDS Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

GDS Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GDS as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GDS Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

Instantly GDS has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 47.79 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.02% year-to-date, but still down -8.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) is -16.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $523.98, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GDS is forecast to be at a low of $386.11 and a high of $733.43. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1687.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -841.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) estimates and forecasts

GDS Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.26 percent over the past six months and at a -34.72% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 59.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $318.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited to make $344.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $228.77 million and $253.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.20%. GDS Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by -29.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.57% per year for the next five years.

GDS Dividends

GDS Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 16 and August 20.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.92% of GDS Holdings Limited shares, and 62.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.10%. GDS Holdings Limited stock is held by 432 institutions, with Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.87% of the shares, which is about 15.84 million shares worth $1.24 billion.

12 West Capital Management, LP, with 5.35% or 9.55 million shares worth $749.91 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 1.7 million shares worth $100.23 million, making up 0.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 1.47 million shares worth around $86.83 million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.