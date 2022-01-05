Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK)

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.57, and it changed around $0.07 or 13.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.06M. QK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.98, offering almost -598.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.63% since then. We note from Q&K International Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 193.20K.

Q&K International Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended QK as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Q&K International Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) trade information

Instantly QK has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6400 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.72% year-to-date, but still up 18.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) is 63.79% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QK is forecast to be at a low of $74.83 and a high of $74.83. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -13028.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13028.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,657.80%, up from the previous year.

QK Dividends

Q&K International Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 17.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Q&K International Group Limited shares, and 14.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.71%. Q&K International Group Limited stock is held by 7 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.56% of the shares, which is about 4.0 million shares worth $2.68 million.

SAIF Advisors Limited, with 4.53% or 1.9 million shares worth $2.68 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.