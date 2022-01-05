Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY)

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) were traded, and its beta was 2.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.06, and it changed around $1.25 or 6.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.88B. MGY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.09, offering almost -4.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.57% since then. We note from Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Instantly MGY has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.18 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.61% year-to-date, but still up 8.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is 14.77% up in the 30-day period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 39.93 percent over the past six months and at a 11,950.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -12.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 900.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 293.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 88.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $272.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation to make $274.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $126.44 million and $149.24 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 115.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 83.80%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 10750.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 46.69% per year for the next five years.

MGY Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.76 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 0.76% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.82% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares, and 106.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.68%. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock is held by 291 institutions, with EnerVest Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 13.12% of the shares, which is about 23.0 million shares worth $359.56 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 10.60% or 18.59 million shares worth $290.58 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4.47 million shares worth $51.33 million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd held roughly 4.11 million shares worth around $64.24 million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.