Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT)

In today’s recent session, 82.24 million shares of the Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) have been traded, and its beta is -1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.38, and it changed around $1.03 or 76.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.93M. LIXT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.19, offering almost -202.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.36% since then. We note from Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 54.85K.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) trade information

Instantly LIXT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 76.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.1000 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.45% year-to-date, but still up 13.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) is 10.66% up in the 30-day period.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.60%.

LIXT Dividends

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 67.13% of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. shares, and 8.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.83%. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.20% of the shares, which is about 0.81 million shares worth $1.68 million.

Santa Monica Partners LP, with 0.25% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 48388.0 shares worth $0.1 million, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 25995.0 shares worth around $54069.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.