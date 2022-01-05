Future Outlook And Alterity Therapeutics Limited Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) were traded, and its beta was 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.80, and it changed around $0.03 or 4.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.78M. ATHE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.75, offering almost -243.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.0% since then. We note from Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 422.69K.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) trade information

Instantly ATHE has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9000 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.12% year-to-date, but still up 2.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) is -7.46% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATHE is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -400.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.00%.

ATHE Dividends

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares, and 2.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.47%. Alterity Therapeutics Limited stock is held by 14 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.57% of the shares, which is about 0.63 million shares worth $0.82 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.59% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 12128.0 shares worth $16494.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.