Future Outlook And Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 2.23 million shares of the Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $209.84, and it changed around -$10.98 or -4.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.25B. ARE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $224.95, offering almost -7.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $154.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.43% since then. We note from Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 612.11K.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ARE as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) trade information

Instantly ARE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 224.95 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.96% year-to-date, but still down -0.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) is 8.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $229.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARE is forecast to be at a low of $218.00 and a high of $245.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) estimates and forecasts

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.13 percent over the past six months and at a 6.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -82.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $450.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. to make $466.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.80%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 92.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.10% per year for the next five years.

ARE Dividends

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.03 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.48. It is important to note, however, that the 2.03% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.70 per year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.97% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. shares, and 98.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.86%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stock is held by 888 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 14.41% of the shares, which is about 21.95 million shares worth $3.99 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.00% or 13.71 million shares worth $2.49 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 6.1 million shares worth $1.1 billion, making up 4.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.85 million shares worth around $631.91 million, which represents about 2.52% of the total shares outstanding.