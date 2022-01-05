Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $86.35, and it changed around -$9.76 or -10.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.60B. FLGT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $189.89, offering almost -119.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $53.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.6% since then. We note from Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 460.21K.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FLGT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fulgent Genetics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) trade information

Instantly FLGT has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 103.18 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.16% year-to-date, but still down -11.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) is 5.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $141.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLGT is forecast to be at a low of $141.00 and a high of $141.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -63.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) estimates and forecasts

Fulgent Genetics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.35 percent over the past six months and at a 71.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -76.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 85.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $131.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Fulgent Genetics Inc. to make $138.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -52.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 88.50%.

FLGT Dividends

Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.09% of Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares, and 38.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.92%. Fulgent Genetics Inc. stock is held by 351 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.30% of the shares, which is about 3.37 million shares worth $303.17 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.38% or 1.31 million shares worth $117.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.29 million shares worth $107.28 million, making up 4.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $48.57 million, which represents about 1.81% of the total shares outstanding.