Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 1.93 million shares of the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.20, and it changed around $0.25 or 1.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.49B. EPD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.69, offering almost -10.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.77% since then. We note from Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.00 million.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended EPD as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) trade information

Instantly EPD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.29 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.51% year-to-date, but still up 6.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is 8.20% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EPD is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.09 percent over the past six months and at a 3.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 260.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.4 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to make $8.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.40%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. earnings are expected to increase by -17.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.20% per year for the next five years.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.84 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.80. It is important to note, however, that the 7.84% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.50% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, and 27.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.82%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock is held by 1,158 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.77% of the shares, which is about 60.45 million shares worth $1.31 billion.

Alps Advisors Inc., with 1.22% or 26.55 million shares worth $574.51 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 23.51 million shares worth $523.36 million, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund held roughly 16.82 million shares worth around $381.5 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.