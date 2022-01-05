Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 3.86 million shares of the Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.01, and it changed around $3.52 or 22.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $740.11M. EWTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.49, offering almost -112.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.62% since then. We note from Edgewise Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 242.63K.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information

Instantly EWTX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 22.70% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.71 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.37% year-to-date, but still up 3.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) is 3.27% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EWTX is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -57.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EWTX Dividends

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.15% of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 104.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.37%. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 79 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 28.29% of the shares, which is about 13.94 million shares worth $231.48 million.

Novo Holdings A/S, with 11.33% or 5.59 million shares worth $92.75 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.71 million shares worth $11.77 million, making up 1.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $12.26 million, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.