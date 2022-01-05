Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 2.37 million shares of the Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.43, and it changed around $1.02 or 1.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.25B. DOW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.38, offering almost -20.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.63% since then. We note from Dow Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.68 million.

Dow Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended DOW as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Dow Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.54 for the current quarter.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) trade information

Instantly DOW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 59.48 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.98% year-to-date, but still up 3.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) is 10.06% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DOW is forecast to be at a low of $55.00 and a high of $85.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dow Inc. (DOW) estimates and forecasts

Dow Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.17 percent over the past six months and at a 438.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 408.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 132.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.27 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Dow Inc. to make $12.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.52 billion and $10.71 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.30%.

Dow Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 167.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 56.02% per year for the next five years.

DOW Dividends

Dow Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 26 and January 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.79 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.80. It is important to note, however, that the 4.79% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Dow Inc. shares, and 67.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.80%. Dow Inc. stock is held by 1,752 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.59% of the shares, which is about 63.54 million shares worth $3.66 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.00% or 44.4 million shares worth $2.56 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 21.4 million shares worth $1.23 billion, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 21.07 million shares worth around $1.21 billion, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.