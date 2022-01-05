Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 34.94 million shares of the Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) have been traded, and its beta is 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.02, and it changed around $0.92 or 29.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.77M. DTST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.80, offering almost -865.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.86% since then. We note from Data Storage Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 80700.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 167.50K.

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) trade information

Instantly DTST has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 29.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.99 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.31% year-to-date, but still down -3.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) is 4.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DTST is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -99.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -99.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.10%.

DTST Dividends

Data Storage Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 01.

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.36% of Data Storage Corporation shares, and 7.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.62%. Data Storage Corporation stock is held by 9 institutions, with Bard Associates Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.03% of the shares, which is about 0.34 million shares worth $1.5 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 1.73% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 56314.0 shares worth $0.25 million, making up 0.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 37137.0 shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.