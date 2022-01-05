Could Masco Corporation’s (NYSE: MAS) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 1.73 million shares of the Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $69.93, and it changed around -$0.28 or -0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.01B. MAS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.06, offering almost -1.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.97, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.68% since then. We note from Masco Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Masco Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended MAS as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Masco Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) trade information

Instantly MAS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 71.06 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) is 2.11% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MAS is forecast to be at a low of $67.00 and a high of $83.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Masco Corporation (MAS) estimates and forecasts

Masco Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.10 percent over the past six months and at a 19.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Masco Corporation to make $1.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.98 billion and $1.86 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.20%. Masco Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 38.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.20% per year for the next five years.

MAS Dividends

Masco Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.94. It is important to note, however, that the 1.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of Masco Corporation shares, and 95.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.95%. Masco Corporation stock is held by 1,037 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.07% of the shares, which is about 28.1 million shares worth $1.68 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.92% or 20.09 million shares worth $1.2 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 8.04 million shares worth $427.72 million, making up 3.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.25 million shares worth around $434.23 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.