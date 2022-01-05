Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.49 million shares of the Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.74, and it changed around $1.14 or 2.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.02B. CAH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.96, offering almost -17.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.68% since then. We note from Cardinal Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.23 million.

Cardinal Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended CAH as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Cardinal Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) trade information

Instantly CAH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 53.74 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.16% year-to-date, but still up 1.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) is 11.87% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CAH is forecast to be at a low of $48.00 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) estimates and forecasts

Cardinal Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.75 percent over the past six months and at a 2.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $45.62 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Cardinal Health Inc. to make $43.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.60%. Cardinal Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 116.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.11% per year for the next five years.

CAH Dividends

Cardinal Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.73 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.96. It is important to note, however, that the 3.73% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.42% of Cardinal Health Inc. shares, and 88.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.02%. Cardinal Health Inc. stock is held by 1,073 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.09% of the shares, which is about 36.89 million shares worth $1.82 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.71% or 24.55 million shares worth $1.21 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 8.23 million shares worth $407.07 million, making up 2.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held roughly 6.93 million shares worth around $342.89 million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.