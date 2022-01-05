BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.50, and it changed around -$0.17 or -1.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $124.26M. BCTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.47, offering almost -46.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.94% since then. We note from BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) trade information

Instantly BCTX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.89 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.71% year-to-date, but still up 2.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) is -5.56% up in the 30-day period.

BCTX Dividends

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.85% of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. shares, and 21.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.49%. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Voloridge Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.99% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $1.27 million.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC, with 0.86% or 0.14 million shares worth $1.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 32089.0 shares worth $0.26 million, making up 0.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF held roughly 4039.0 shares worth around $32715.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.