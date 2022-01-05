Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -410.95%

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) were traded, and its beta was 3.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $86.87M. BOXL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.80, offering almost -177.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.33% since then. We note from Boxlight Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

Boxlight Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BOXL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Boxlight Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) trade information

Instantly BOXL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4500 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.72% year-to-date, but still up 2.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) is -2.84% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BOXL is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -410.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -191.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) estimates and forecasts

Boxlight Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.28 percent over the past six months and at a -950.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 140.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 62.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 224.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Boxlight Corporation to make $38.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.10%.

BOXL Dividends

Boxlight Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 25.

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.59% of Boxlight Corporation shares, and 13.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.99%. Boxlight Corporation stock is held by 39 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.34% of the shares, which is about 2.0 million shares worth $4.82 million.

State Street Corporation, with 3.08% or 1.84 million shares worth $4.44 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.64 million shares worth $3.94 million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $2.7 million, which represents about 1.78% of the total shares outstanding.