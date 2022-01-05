Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE: BSX) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 1.5 million shares of the Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.85, and it changed around $0.21 or 0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.93B. BSX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.28, offering almost -5.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.14% since then. We note from Boston Scientific Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.52 million.

Boston Scientific Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended BSX as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Boston Scientific Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.4 for the current quarter.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) trade information

Instantly BSX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.63 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.73% year-to-date, but still up 0.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) is 10.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4 day(s).

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) estimates and forecasts

Boston Scientific Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.66 percent over the past six months and at a 67.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 91.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Boston Scientific Corporation to make $3.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.60%. Boston Scientific Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -119.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 23.00% per year for the next five years.

BSX Dividends

Boston Scientific Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 07.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares, and 93.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.05%. Boston Scientific Corporation stock is held by 1,273 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.28% of the shares, which is about 117.84 million shares worth $5.04 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.74% or 110.14 million shares worth $4.71 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 40.13 million shares worth $1.72 billion, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 37.85 million shares worth around $1.73 billion, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.