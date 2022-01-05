Avalara Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 2.27 million shares of the Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $121.50, and it changed around -$5.21 or -4.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.91B. AVLR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $191.67, offering almost -57.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $117.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.43% since then. We note from Avalara Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 740.18K.

Avalara Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AVLR as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avalara Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) trade information

Instantly AVLR has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 134.82 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.89% year-to-date, but still down -7.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) is -9.26% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $211.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVLR is forecast to be at a low of $190.00 and a high of $220.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -81.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -56.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avalara Inc. (AVLR) estimates and forecasts

Avalara Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.22 percent over the past six months and at a -254.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -400.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -177.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $169.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Avalara Inc. to make $181.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $116.2 million and $144.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 46.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.50%.

AVLR Dividends

Avalara Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14.

Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.11% of Avalara Inc. shares, and 88.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.47%. Avalara Inc. stock is held by 613 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.65% of the shares, which is about 7.42 million shares worth $1.22 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.64% or 7.41 million shares worth $1.22 billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2.26 million shares worth $372.65 million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 1.9 million shares worth around $313.29 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.