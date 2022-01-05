ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 13.65 million shares of the ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) were traded, and its beta was 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.55, and it changed around $1.36 or 114.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.62M. AACG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.75, offering almost -674.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.78% since then. We note from ATA Creativity Global’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 57290.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 49.15K.

ATA Creativity Global stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AACG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ATA Creativity Global is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) trade information

Instantly AACG has showed a green trend with a performance of 114.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.5900 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 138.21% year-to-date, but still up 117.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) is 93.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23080.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AACG is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $6.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -154.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -154.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.60%. ATA Creativity Global earnings are expected to increase by 40.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

AACG Dividends

ATA Creativity Global’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 29.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.53% of ATA Creativity Global shares, and 17.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.55%. ATA Creativity Global stock is held by 9 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.07% of the shares, which is about 0.33 million shares worth $0.78 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.29% or 91544.0 shares worth $0.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 4528.0 shares worth $10278.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.