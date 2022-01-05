Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.60, and it changed around $0.21 or 2.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $891.04M. ARLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.88, offering almost -2.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.3% since then. We note from Arlo Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 924.32K.

Arlo Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ARLO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arlo Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) trade information

Instantly ARLO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.88 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.05% year-to-date, but still up 4.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) is 33.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARLO is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -13.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) estimates and forecasts

Arlo Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 65.11 percent over the past six months and at a 76.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $106.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Arlo Technologies Inc. to make $129.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $90.48 million and $114.84 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.50%.

ARLO Dividends

Arlo Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.71% of Arlo Technologies Inc. shares, and 69.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.20%. Arlo Technologies Inc. stock is held by 199 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 14.51% of the shares, which is about 12.04 million shares worth $81.52 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.68% or 5.54 million shares worth $37.5 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 5.46 million shares worth $36.98 million, making up 6.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 2.95 million shares worth around $20.0 million, which represents about 3.56% of the total shares outstanding.