Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 1.79 million shares of the Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.83, and it changed around -$0.4 or -1.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.36B. ARCC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.74, offering almost -4.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.88% since then. We note from Ares Capital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

Ares Capital Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ARCC as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ares Capital Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) trade information

Instantly ARCC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.40 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.19% year-to-date, but still up 1.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) is 4.43% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARCC is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -15.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) estimates and forecasts

Ares Capital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.52 percent over the past six months and at a 8.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -18.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $427.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Ares Capital Corporation to make $430 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.42%. Ares Capital Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 4.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.90% per year for the next five years.

ARCC Dividends

Ares Capital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.64. It is important to note, however, that the 7.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.60% of Ares Capital Corporation shares, and 31.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.05%. Ares Capital Corporation stock is held by 624 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.21% of the shares, which is about 10.2 million shares worth $207.34 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 2.18% or 10.03 million shares worth $203.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF and Payden Equity Income Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 4.45 million shares worth $95.34 million, making up 0.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Payden Equity Income Fd held roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $17.3 million, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.