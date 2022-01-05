Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $205.04, and it changed around -$11.12 or -5.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.46B. AMBA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $227.59, offering almost -11.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $82.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.72% since then. We note from Ambarella Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 744.91K.

Ambarella Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AMBA as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Ambarella Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter.

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) trade information

Instantly AMBA has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 220.14 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) is 5.95% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $219.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMBA is forecast to be at a low of $119.00 and a high of $260.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) estimates and forecasts

Ambarella Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 104.10 percent over the past six months and at a 378.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 444.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 192.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $90.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Ambarella Inc. to make $88.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.50%.

AMBA Dividends

Ambarella Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.78% of Ambarella Inc. shares, and 82.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.38%. Ambarella Inc. stock is held by 377 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.85% of the shares, which is about 3.21 million shares worth $322.42 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.82% or 3.2 million shares worth $321.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.94 million shares worth $93.91 million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $81.8 million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.