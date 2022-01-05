Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) were traded, and its beta was 2.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $60.87, and it changed around -$1.34 or -2.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.60B. AOSL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.48, offering almost -4.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.13% since then. We note from Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 458.02K.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AOSL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) trade information

Instantly AOSL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 64.00 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.51% year-to-date, but still up 3.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) is 21.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.33, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AOSL is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $67.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -10.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 37.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) estimates and forecasts

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 108.82 percent over the past six months and at a 39.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 72.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $180 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited to make $174.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 78.90%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited earnings are expected to increase by 902.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.00% per year for the next five years.

AOSL Dividends

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.72% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shares, and 59.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.96%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited stock is held by 181 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.47% of the shares, which is about 1.95 million shares worth $59.26 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.65% or 1.47 million shares worth $44.78 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.74 million shares worth $22.56 million, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $18.22 million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.