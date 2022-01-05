Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) Stock Forecast: $43.00 Per Share In 2022 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.28, and it changed around -$1.13 or -3.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.67B. ALGM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.28, offering almost -8.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.5% since then. We note from Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 747.57K.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALGM as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) trade information

Instantly ALGM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.29 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.49% year-to-date, but still down -1.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) is 9.40% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALGM is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $43.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -21.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) estimates and forecasts

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.55 percent over the past six months and at a 67.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $186.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems Inc. to make $186.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.70%. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -51.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.99% per year for the next five years.

ALGM Dividends

Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 05.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.21% of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. shares, and 43.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.52%. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stock is held by 189 institutions, with OEP Capital Advisors, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 16.48% of the shares, which is about 31.25 million shares worth $865.74 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.74% or 5.19 million shares worth $143.81 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.01 million shares worth $83.36 million, making up 1.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund held roughly 1.79 million shares worth around $45.26 million, which represents about 0.94% of the total shares outstanding.