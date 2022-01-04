ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -79.34%

In today’s recent session, 1.61 million shares of the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.76, and it changed around -$5.7 or -9.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.65B. ZI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.17, offering almost -41.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.1% since then. We note from ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.22 million.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ZI as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

Instantly ZI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 66.04 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.27% year-to-date, but still down -8.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is -1.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZI is forecast to be at a low of $78.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -79.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -39.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.82 percent over the past six months and at a 50.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 48.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $183.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. to make $195.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $123.6 million and $139.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 39.80%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 53.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 42.10% per year for the next five years.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.57% of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, and 75.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.57%. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock is held by 283 institutions, with Carlyle Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 48.57% of the shares, which is about 88.3 million shares worth $4.61 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 6.17% or 11.21 million shares worth $584.82 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Economy Fund (The) and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.87 million shares worth $201.73 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 3.41 million shares worth around $222.25 million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.