Why Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.44 million shares of the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) were traded, and its beta was 0.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.78, and it changed around $0.26 or 17.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $166.09M. HOFV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.64, offering almost -329.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.79% since then. We note from Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) trade information

Instantly HOFV has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8300 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.11% year-to-date, but still up 8.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) is -6.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOFV is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -180.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -180.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 125.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company to make $7.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 338.70%.

HOFV Dividends

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 14.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.92% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company shares, and 17.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.75%. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stock is held by 80 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.83% of the shares, which is about 3.64 million shares worth $14.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.77% or 2.63 million shares worth $10.35 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.46 million shares worth $5.75 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $4.22 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.