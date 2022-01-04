Why Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.88, and it changed around -$0.19 or -1.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.65B. DVAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.39, offering almost -54.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.59% since then. We note from Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.42 million.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DVAX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) trade information

Instantly DVAX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.30 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.35% year-to-date, but still down -3.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) is -5.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DVAX is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -116.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -80.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -225.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 650.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 680.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $47.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Corporation to make $188.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 862.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.50%.

DVAX Dividends

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.28% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, and 76.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.96%. Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock is held by 233 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 12.41% of the shares, which is about 14.24 million shares worth $140.3 million.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, with 10.26% or 11.77 million shares worth $115.95 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 7.05 million shares worth $65.85 million, making up 6.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 7.0 million shares worth around $65.38 million, which represents about 6.10% of the total shares outstanding.