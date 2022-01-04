Why CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.9 million shares of the CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.57, and it changed around -$0.04 or -6.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.15M. CTK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.20, offering almost -1163.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.81% since then. We note from CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CTK as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) trade information

Instantly CTK has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7639 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.72% year-to-date, but still up 9.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) is -13.18% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTK is forecast to be at a low of $1.67 and a high of $1.67. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -192.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -192.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 106.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 117.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $210.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect CooTek (Cayman) Inc. to make $259.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $105.66 million and $102.44 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 98.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 153.40%.

CTK Dividends

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 24.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.61% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares, and 1.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.62%. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.50% of the shares, which is about 2.12 million shares worth $2.59 million.

SC China Holding Ltd, with 0.69% or 0.42 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.21 million, making up 0.28% of all outstanding shares.