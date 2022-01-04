Why Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 3.85 million shares of the Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.55, and it changed around $0.46 or 5.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.90B. COMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.11, offering almost -131.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.95% since then. We note from Compass Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 million.

Compass Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended COMP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Compass Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Instantly COMP has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.71 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.06% year-to-date, but still up 3.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) is 3.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COMP is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -151.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Compass Inc. (COMP) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 69.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.71 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Compass Inc. to make $1.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.70%.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.16% of Compass Inc. shares, and 59.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.02%. Compass Inc. stock is held by 92 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 33.55% of the shares, which is about 132.37 million shares worth $1.74 billion.

Discovery Capital Management, LLC, with 8.52% or 33.62 million shares worth $441.76 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Mainstay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.9 million shares worth $24.95 million, making up 0.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mainstay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $6.44 million, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.