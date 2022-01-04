Why Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.64, and it changed around $0.38 or 3.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.93B. AUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.77, offering almost -52.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.38% since then. We note from Aurora Innovation Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.19 million.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Instantly AUR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.20 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.37% year-to-date, but still down -4.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) is -6.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUR is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -71.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) estimates and forecasts

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.95% of Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, and 16.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.64%. Aurora Innovation Inc. stock is held by 111 institutions, with Third Point, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.19% of the shares, which is about 7.65 million shares worth $75.94 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.90% or 5.81 million shares worth $57.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.52 million shares worth $5.17 million, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $1.64 million, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.