Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 2.05 million shares of the Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) were traded, and its beta was 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.38, and it changed around $0.16 or 13.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $286.38M. URG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.15, offering almost -55.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.38% since then. We note from Ur-Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.41 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended URG as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4200 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.11% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is -2.82% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.72, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that URG is forecast to be at a low of $2.02 and a high of $3.64. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -163.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -46.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ur-Energy Inc. to make $3.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Ur-Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -71.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 35.00% per year for the next five years.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.94% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares, and 27.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.36%. Ur-Energy Inc. stock is held by 123 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.31% of the shares, which is about 8.89 million shares worth $15.3 million.

CQS (US), LLC, with 3.88% or 8.01 million shares worth $13.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 8.91 million shares worth $15.5 million, making up 4.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.13 million shares worth around $7.19 million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.