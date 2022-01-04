Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) were traded, and its beta was -0.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around $0.02 or 3.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.19M. TANH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.37, offering almost -393.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.83% since then. We note from Tantech Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 million.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

Instantly TANH has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4995 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.39% year-to-date, but still up 10.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) is -26.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.45 day(s).

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.10%.

TANH Dividends

Tantech Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 30.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.35% of Tantech Holdings Ltd shares, and 2.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.65%. Tantech Holdings Ltd stock is held by 12 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.36% of the shares, which is about 0.58 million shares worth $0.72 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.42% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.