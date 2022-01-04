Stock Performance And Outlook Of EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO)

In today’s recent session, 2.75 million shares of the EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.74, and it changed around $0.14 or 8.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.54M. EZGO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.44, offering almost -1017.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 173.20K.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Instantly EZGO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8900 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.38% year-to-date, but still down -3.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) is -27.93% down in the 30-day period.

EZGO Dividends

EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 24.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.96% of EZGO Technologies Ltd. shares, and 0.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.40%. EZGO Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.33% of the shares, which is about 35606.0 shares worth $0.1 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.21% or 23264.0 shares worth $67930.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2944.0 shares worth $8508.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.