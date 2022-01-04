REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.58, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.38B. REE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.66, offering almost -198.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.07% since then. We note from REE Automotive Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

Instantly REE has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.96 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.54% year-to-date, but still up 7.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) is 32.54% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts expect REE Automotive Ltd. to make $170k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of REE Automotive Ltd. shares, and 6.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.54%. REE Automotive Ltd. stock is held by 50 institutions, with ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 26595.0 shares worth $0.12 million.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund, with 0.01% or 15296.0 shares worth $91776.0 as of Aug 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.